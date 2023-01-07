CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sanctions elephant corridor in Deepor Beel

Guwahati, Jan 7: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of elephant underpasses in seven jumbo corridors along the boundary of Deepor Beel, a bird sanctuary and a Ramsar Site.

The 4,014-hectare beel is a wetland on the southwestern edge of Guwahati.



“We have approved underpasses in seven elephant corridors between Azara and Kamakhya railway stations along Deepor Beel,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



The construction of two elevated roads across Deepor Beel has also been approved, the CM further stated on Friday.

