CM flags off Lakhpati Baideu scheme, Rs 10000 capital for 34,000 beneficiaries in Nalbari

Nalbari, Aug 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday flagged off the cheque distribution ceremony in Nalbari district under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, popularly known as the Lakhpati Baideu Scheme.

The ceremony, held at Ghograpar Higher Secondary School ground, marked the second state-level event of the initiative. Nearly 34,000 women from self-help groups (SHGs)— 31,179 beneficiaries from 19 village panchayats and 2,730 from Nalbari municipal areas — received the first instalment of Rs 10,000 direct benefit transfers (DBT) through 70 counters set up at the venue.

In his address, Chief Minister Sarma said the scheme was a “historic step towards building a self-reliant society” through women’s empowerment.

“Today we begin a journey to transform our women entrepreneurs into ‘Lakhpati Baideus’. Each eligible woman is receiving Rs 10,000 in the first instalment. Within three months, we will cover all constituencies of Assam. Tomorrow we move to Jagiroad, and the day after to Margherita. If the scheme succeeds, next year we will provide Rs 25,000, and in the third phase, in coordination with banks, Rs 50,000 will be released,” he announced.

Sarma took a swipe at the previous Congress regime, alleging that while they only made promises, the BJP government has ensured direct financial assistance to women through their bank accounts.

“Earlier, they said women would become millionaires, but nothing was done. Today, under our government, women’s accounts have been opened, money is directly reaching them, and opportunities for employment are being created,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister added that the mission aims to bring over 30 lakh women SHG members in rural Assam and 2 lakh in urban areas into the fold of entrepreneurship. The scheme seeks to strengthen enterprises in agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, weaving, and rural industries, while also creating alternative livelihood opportunities.

Nalbari MLA and Assam’s Public Health Engineering Minister Jayant Malla Baruah expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, calling the initiative “a transformative step that will make women self-reliant.”

Including Tihoo and Barokhetri constituencies, where cheque distribution is scheduled later this fiscal year, the total number of beneficiaries in Nalbari district will reach 94,841.