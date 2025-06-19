CM eyes self-sufficiency in dairy, poultry & pork; promises 40,000 govt jobs by October

Guwahati, June 19: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, unveiled an expansive roadmap for transforming Assam’s rural economy through self-reliance in dairy, poultry, and pork production, while also announcing a significant boost in government job appointments and tourism development.

Addressing a public event at Srimanta Sankaradev International Auditorium in Panjabari, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 481 new recruits across three departments - 443 in veterinary, 12 in tourism, and 26 in education.

So far, the state government has handed out 1,20,840 job appointments, with plans to provide 40,000 more by October 10.

Speaking extensively on the state's dairy potential, Sarma said Assam must tap into its traditional livestock practices and scale them up like states such as Gujarat and Karnataka.

“In Gujarat, Amul processes 2 crore litres of milk daily beyond household use. In Karnataka, the Nandini brand manages 80 lakh litres. In comparison, Assam has historically lagged behind,” he said.

He added that while Purabi Dairy earlier handled just 20,000 litres, recent developments have enabled the state to process over 2 lakh litres per day, with support from Amul, Kanyaka, and Sitajkhala.

To further strengthen dairy output, the state has established North East Dairy and Foods Limited, which aims to procure 1 lakh litres from Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Cachar, Jorhat, 25,000 litres from Bajali, while Purabi Dairy in Guwahati will manage up to 3 lakh litres. The long-term goal is to reach 10 lakh litres per day, with multi-brand milk parlours planned across Assam.

“Soon, dairy farmers will receive an additional Rs 5 per litre as government aid over and above the market price,” Sarma announced.

Sarma also highlighted the state’s innovative breeding efforts. A hybrid cow breed is being developed by crossing Assam’s ‘Lakhimi’ cows with Gujarat’s ‘Gir’ cows, aiming for high milk yield and adaptability to local climate.

The introduction of sex-sorted semen technology has also yielded over 90% success in ensuring female calf births, aiding milk producers in business continuity.

While discussing poultry, the CM pointed out that 90% of eggs in Assam are currently imported. He revealed that daily procurement has increased to 5–6 lakh eggs, and the government targets 1 crore eggs per day in future.

“With the establishment of layer farms and support from banks and the state, we aim to develop 1,000 egg entrepreneurs and achieve industrial-scale production,” he stated.

Touching on the Northeast’s massive pork consumption, Sarma noted the irony that Assam has been importing pork from Rajasthan, a largely vegetarian state. Efforts to halt imports had triggered a spike in prices and complaints from neighbouring states like Meghalaya and Nagaland.

“We’re working towards pork self-sufficiency. A pork processing unit has already been established in Nazira, and over the next three years, our goal is to become self-reliant in pork, eggs, and milk,” he said.

The Chief Minister also underlined the role of biogas in Assam’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" mission. By using cow dung and Nepiar grass, the government aims to promote biogas as a rural energy solution, strengthening the village economy. He highlighted the crucial role of veterinary field assistants in this ecosystem.

Assam’s tourism sector also featured prominently in the Sarma's speech. He revealed that Kaziranga ranked third in the country in terms of tourist footfall last year, while Assam was named the fifth most preferred destination in India by The New York Times.

“Kaziranga remains seasonal, but Manas can be developed as a year-round destination. If we promote our natural and religious sites effectively, tourism can explode,” Sarma said.

He suggested a homestay model like Uttarakhand and stressed on developing Dima Hasao into a premium destination.

“We are investing Rs 4,000 crore in roads and connectivity in Dima Hasao to transform it into a top-tier tourist destination, better than Meghalaya,” he concluded.