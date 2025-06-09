CM defends Palasbari township plans amid tribal land row, slams Opposition

Guwahati, June 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified that no government-led eviction has taken place in the Barduar Tea Estate area near Palasbari, amid growing protests over the proposed satellite township project.

Addressing the issue in the ongoing special session of the Assembly on Monday, Sarma said the government has not purchased land for the township.

Sarma revealed that after major infrastructure projects like the Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge and the expansion of Guwahati Airport, the government aims to develop Palasbari as a satellite township.

“The government is not buying any land in Palasbari. We are only preparing a master plan for the township. No buildings will be built by the government. Instead, we will focus on providing essential infrastructure and facilities,” Sarma stated.

He added that during an election campaign in the Rabha Hasong region, he had proposed that the government could consider purchasing land from the Barduar Tea Estate, where tribal communities reside, and issue land pattas to the people.

“If there's land remaining beyond the land policy provisions, it can be used for government-related works. But suddenly, there’s a protest, despite the fact that no eviction has been carried out,” he said.

Sarma accused a "section" of Congress of fanning the protest for political gain. “I welcome the protest. But there needs to be consistency. If the Congress is really committed to tribal rights, they must also raise their voice for all tribal belts in Goalpara, not selectively,” he added, urging the Opposition to avoid alleged double standards.

He stressed that any evictions in these regions would target only illegal settlers. “We are not targeting genuine tribal residents. Our intention is to support them. I even wanted to begin discussions with the people of the Baghbar forest area, but Congress is pushing them towards court battles instead of dialogue,” he said.

Responding to these developments, Leader of Opposition (LoP) leader Debabrata Saikia accused the BJP-led state government of manipulating land ownership rules.

“The lease of land expires after 99 years. After that, the government doesn't need to purchase it—they can simply take it over. This is how the BJP has seized large areas and built power plants,” Saikia alleged.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi, leader of the Raijor Dal, urged the Chief Minister to issue land pattas to the people. “The people are ready for discussions. But if the matter ends up in court, then no resolution will be in our hands,” Sarma concluded.