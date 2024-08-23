CM dedicates south Assam’s first PET-CT Nuclear Medicine Facility at Cachar Cancer Hospital

Silchar, August 23: As a part of his three-day visit to Barak Valley, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated the Positron Emission Tomography (PET-CT) Nuclear Medicine Facility to the people of Barak Valley from the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre on Thursday.

Unveiling the plaque of the PET-CT Nuclear Medicine service alongside Padmashri Dr R Ravi Kannan, veteran oncologist and director of the cancer hospital, CM Sarma, while talking to the media, said, “This is the first PET-CT facility in Barak Valley which has been set up at the Cachar Cancer Hospital, courtesy the financial assistance from the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Also, I am happy to inaugurate the services of the Linear Accelerator Advance Machine, LINAC machine which was augmented by the State Government to the hospital. The facilities will ease the process of cancer detection and treatment for the afflicted persons in Barak Valley. I reviewed the infrastructure and allied issues of the hospital and learnt that there are many issues to be addressed for which the Government will extend all possible assistance. I congratulate Dr Kannan and his team for the services towards cancer treatment in the region.”

Meanwhile, sources in the hospital informed that the buildings for the facilities at the hospital have been constructed by the TATA Trust. Talking to the media, Dr Kannan informed that during the discussion with the Chief Minister, they urged him about the need for a facelift including extending the periphery of the hospital which is facing space crunch at the moment., electricity bills at domestic rates, increasing hospital beds.

“At present, we have 146 beds in the hospital and the number of patients coming for treatment is increasing every day. Also, the number of patients coming for continuing their treatment is increasing to the tune of 30,000 to 32,000 as compared to 5,000 to 6000 some years ago. The Chief Minister has taken note of the issues with a great gesture towards the cause and we are hopeful that he would look into the issues suitably,” Dr Kannan informed.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister announced a slew of projects including additional ration cards to the residents of Dholai constituency. Also, he informed that a citizen’s meet will be held in Silchar after Durga Puja to discuss and draw a plausible solution for the much-anticipated flyover in the city.