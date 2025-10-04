CM confirms judicial inquiry into Zubeen's death, autopsy report handed to family

Guwahati, Oct 4: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that a judicial commission will be formed to ascertain the causes and circumstances leading to the death of Zubeen Garg.

The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of Gauhati High Court, he said.

Addressing the people on a live session in a social media website, the Chief Minister said that the commission would be set up on Saturday.

“I request those who are in possession of any information related to Zubeen’s death may depose before the commission,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the report of the post mortem performed in Singapore has been handed over to Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

“The autopsy report of GMCH too would be handed over to the family members soon,” the Chief Minister added.

Zubeen died in Singapore on September 19. His sudden passing has left millions of admirers across Assam and beyond in disbelief.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) Department are expected to join the Assam Police in probing an alleged financial scam and the acquisition of benami properties linked to event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is also an accused in the case related to the death of Zubeen Garg.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police has reportedly uncovered financial irregularities dating back over 20 years, allegedly committed by Mahanta during his tenure at a non-banking financial company (NBFC).