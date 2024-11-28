CM confirms cabinet reshuffle plans, Barak Valley to get ministerial representation

Guwahati, Nov 28: The state government is planning a cabinet reshuffle. The reshuffle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed, is pending a discussion with the BJP high command in Delhi, which is expected to give its approval soon.

Speaking during a review visit to the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge at Machkhowa on Thursday, the Chief Minister confirmed that the reshuffle will include a new minister from the Barak Valley, marking a significant step in broadening the cabinet’s representation.

Sarma also hinted that two to three existing ministers may be reassigned or replaced in the coming reshuffle. “We will be able to finalise everything after a meeting with Delhi. There are possibilities that two to three ministers might be shuffled. Also, we will have one minister from the Barak Valley,” Sarma said.

The announcement comes at a time when the BJP-led NDA is basking in the success of its recent by-poll victories.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his satisfaction over the clean sweep by the party, especially in minority-dominated areas, reflecting a growing acceptance of the BJP in constituencies traditionally considered strongholds of other parties.

This victory, Sarma believes, is a testament to the benefits the minority community has received from the state government’s schemes.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, we managed to secure minority votes in all constituencies. I believe this is because the minority population has been benefitted by our government’s schemes. We were impartial in distributing the benefits, and that’s yielding results,” Sarma remarked.

Buoyed by a rather unexpected victory at the Samaguri by-poll seat, the Chief Minister made it clear that the BJP is gearing up for a full-fledged campaign to win over minority constituencies in the upcoming state elections.

“We haven’t been aggressive in asking for votes in the minority-dominated constituencies, but we are planning to change that approach in the upcoming polls. If we execute an aggressive campaign in these areas, I believe the BJP will emerge victorious,” Sarma said.