CM clears air on cancer-care fees, says govt to bear costs under Ayushman schemes

Guwahati, Aug 13: Amid mounting criticism over reports of steep hikes in cancer treatment charges at the State Cancer Institute, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, sought to quell public anxiety, insisting there had been no increase in costs for patients.

He described the controversy as a “misunderstanding” and assured that treatment expenses would continue to be borne by the government under existing health schemes.

“There has been some misunderstanding. The public does not need to pay cancer treatment fees. These costs will be covered by the government through Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam. Even if rates for certain services, such as general beds, have been revised, patients will not pay the difference—it will be covered under these cards,” Sarma said at a press briefing in Kokrajhar.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the earlier decision to collect a Rs 10,000 advance deposit from patients had been a “mistake” and confirmed its withdrawal.

“If we revise the rates and receive funds from Delhi, which are then spent on cancer patients, there should be no harm. This matter will also be discussed in today’s cabinet meeting,” he added.

Earlier in the day, JP Prasad, Chief Operating Officer of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), that the adjustments were in line with government guidelines and only minimal changes had been made.

For example, the registration fee had gone up by just Rs 10, while consultation fees remain Rs 100 for a month—irrespective of the number of visits.

“If a person comes only for diagnostics, an MRI can be done for Rs 10. In comparison, under the Central Government Health Scheme, the consultation fee is Rs 350 and valid for just 15 days,” he noted.

On chemotherapy costs, Prasad said charges remained relatively low – Rs 2,800 for multi-drug cycles and Rs 2,300 for single-drug cycles, with most cycles costing between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500.

Bed and ICU charges, he added, had not changed, remaining at Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per day respectively.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation and have no intention of burdening patients,” Prasad emphasised, describing the revisions as a “trial process” that would be reviewed if needed.

Prasad defended the rate revisions, saying they were necessary to maintain hospital standards and ensure smooth operations.

“Having a standardised fee structure is important for public confidence. Patients with PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana ) or BPL (Below Poverty Line) cards will continue to get full exemptions,” Prasad said.

The government’s clarification comes as a relief to patients and families who had been alarmed by earlier reports of exorbitant increases.

Opposition parties and regional organisations had slammed the state administration over the alleged price rise.

“In light of the price rise, I would urge the government to formulate a process for cashless treatment for the needy through the Assam Arogya Nidhi scheme, which provides financial assistance for treatment of life-threatening diseases,” Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said.

It remains unclear how the “misunderstanding” over treatment costs arose, but the political and public fallout prompted swift clarifications from both the government and the ACCF.