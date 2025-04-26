CM blames Nehru for 'blunder' over Indus waters, lauds Modi's 'historic correction'

Guwahati, April 26: Amid escalating diplomatic tensions and tit-for-tat sanctions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thrown his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

Taking a sharp swipe at India's first Prime Minister, Sarma called the 1960 treaty a "strategic blunder", accusing Jawaharlal Nehru of "gifting" away India's natural advantage over the Indus basin under international pressure.

"Despite India’s natural upper riparian advantage, Nehru, under immense pressure from the then American administration and the World Bank, handed away over 80% of the Indus basin waters to Pakistan — gifting full control over the mighty Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, while restricting India to the smaller eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej)," Sarma wrote in a strongly worded social media post on Saturday.

According to the Chief Minister, the flawed agreement meant Pakistan annually received a staggering 135 million acre-feet (MAF) of water, while India was left with just 33 MAF.

Worse, he claimed, India's rights over the western rivers were limited to minor irrigation and run-of-the-river hydroelectric projects without meaningful storage, permanently compromising the water needs of Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Sarma went on to argue that Nehru’s "misplaced obsession" with international approval weakened India’s strategic and agricultural strength on its own soil.

Backing the Centre's move to withdraw from the treaty, Sarma said the Prime Minister had “reclaimed India's sovereign rights over its rivers”.

He added, "This bold move strikes at the heart of Pakistan’s fragile economy, where over 75% of agriculture depends on Indus waters, and corrects a historic betrayal that had shackled India’s rightful control for over six decades."

Meanwhile, the state government continues its crackdown on individuals accused of making pro-Pakistan comments on social media in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

As of Saturday, the police have reportedly arrested eight individuals for posting "inflammatory" remarks perceived to be supportive of Pakistan.

Reiterating his government's tough stance, Sarma, while addressing a public meeting in Sribhumi during his campaign trail ahead of the Panchayat polls, warned, "Being Indians, expressing support to Pakistan will not be tolerated. Let me make it clear that whoever shows direct or indirect support to Pakistan or Bangladesh from Assam, either in print, social media, or any other media, shall be arrested and sent to jail as per legal procedures."