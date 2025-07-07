CM bats for NDA unity ahead of BTC polls; BJP to finalise candidates by August

Guwahati, July 7: As Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections approach in September, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said that while the past five years were focused on restoring peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the next five would be devoted to development.

“We have a BJP government in New Delhi and in Dispur. The past five years were to bring about peace in the BTR. The next five years will be about development,” Sarma said, addressing BJP workers and volunteers in Kokrajhar.

On the upcoming BTC polls, the Chief Minister expressed hope that all parties under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) umbrella, including the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), will secure a collective victory.

“I want the NDA to win,” he said, indicating openness to electoral collaboration within the alliance.

Sarma also signalled support for regional unity, stating, “I give my best wishes to the UPPL and AGP if they plan to forge an alliance. We are all part of the NDA and we welcome such moves.”

He further clarified that the BJP is not “against anyone” and highlighted the need for Bodo political unity.

“Just yesterday, I met Pramod Boro. Now I will meet UG Brahma. The BJP must not fight against anyone; we must fight for the development of Bodoland,” he said.

Calling the NDA alliance the most inclusive and formidable in the region, Sarma said it represents a wide array of communities across Assam.

“We have an alliance with everyone—Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Pramod Boro, Tanskeswar Rabha, Ramakanta Deori, Ranoj Pegu. Ours is the biggest alliance, inclusive of Bodos, Mishings, Rabhas, Kalitas, Keots, Karbis, Dimasas. How can other alliances survive against this?” he asserted.

Sarma added that the BJP would take a final call on how many BTC seats it will contest in August.

Currently, all three NDA constituents—BJP, AGP and UPPL—have announced plans to contest the BTC polls independently.

While the BJP has declared its intention to contest all 40 seats, the AGP has announced it will field candidates in 10.

However, signs of potential collaboration remain. UPPL chief and BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro said that a possible alliance could be explored if there is “a match of understanding and ideology” among the NDA partners.

“There is an umbrella called the NDA, which includes AGP, BJP, and the UPPL. If there is understanding, we can think of an alliance,” Boro said, adding that the coming days should focus on the “peace, security, development, and prosperity” of the BTR.

Meanwhile, former BTC chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Hagrama Mohilary confirmed that the BPF will go solo in the elections but is exploring alliances with smaller parties.

“We are in talks with a few of our allies, such as the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), but no conclusion has been reached yet,” Mohilary said.