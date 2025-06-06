CM assures flood-hit road repairs in Barak Valley districts to be completed before Puja

Guwahati, June 6: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to Sribhumi and Hailakandi on Friday, assured that roads damaged by recent floods in Barak Valley will be repaired ahead of the upcoming Puja festivities.

“Due to ongoing monsoon conditions, immediate repair work isn't possible. However, I will return after July and ensure that the roadworks are completed before Puja,” the Chief Minister said during a press briefing at Sribhumi. He also confirmed another visit before the festival season.

On addressing flood protection infrastructure, Sarma informed that Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika will lead efforts to strengthen embankments in vulnerable areas.

Regarding the condition of the Gammon Bridge, the Chief Minister said that repair work is currently underway and is likely to be completed by July 20.

“There may be some inconvenience until then, but a permanent solution is being implemented,” he added.

Speaking on relief measures for flood-affected families, Sarma stated that all necessary aid will be provided without delay.

“We’ve already prepared a list of affected individuals and collected their bank account details. As soon as floodwaters recede, direct cash relief will be disbursed,” he said.

While temporary shelter and food have been arranged, many have lost homes and belongings, Sarma noted.

“A detailed assessment will be carried out by the District Commissioner, and compensation will be provided accordingly,” he assured.

As of now, more than 5.6 lakh people across 16 districts have been affected by the floods. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas across 18 districts on Friday.