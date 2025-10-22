CM Sarma announces plans to introduce bills on love jihad, polygamy & Satra conservation

Nagaon, Oct 22: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the State Government is preparing to introduce a series of “historic and reform-oriented” bills in the upcoming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, focusing on love jihad, polygamy, conservation of Satras, and land rights for tea plantation workers.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Nagaon, the Chief Minister said that the draft legislations are in the final stages of preparation and will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval before being tabled in the Assembly.

“In the coming session of the State Legislative Assembly, we plan to introduce several historic bills , including those addressing love jihad, multiple marriages, and the conservation of Satras. Another important bill ensuring land rights for tea plantation workers will also be brought forward,” Sarma said.

He described the proposed bills as part of the State Government’s broader initiative to safeguard Assam’s social and cultural fabric, while ensuring justice and empowerment for marginalised communities.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an Olympic-standard modern swimming pool in Nagaon’s Mahatma Gandhi Path, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.12 crore under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF). The facility, designed to promote sports and youth engagement, was implemented under the leadership of Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma.

“This Olympic-standard swimming pool will inspire our youth to take up competitive sports and bring laurels to Assam,” Sarma said, lauding the efforts of MLA Rupak Sarma in bringing the project to fruition.

In addition, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 4.27 crore worth office building of the Joint Director of Health Services, and a Multi-Stories Market Complex, built at a cost of Rs 8.7 crore.

Completed at a cost of Rs 5.21 crore, CM also inaugurated newly constructed Gaurav Path from Nagaon Circuit House Chariali to Panigaon Chariali. These projects are aimed at boosting local infrastructure and development in Nagaon district.

Highlighting upcoming developments, the Chief Minister informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Assam by the end of December or early January to inaugurate the Batadrava Satra Conservation Project

“Amit Shah himself laid the foundation stone for the Batadrava project before the 2021 Assembly elections, and he will soon return to inaugurate it,” Sarma said.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also distributed financial aid under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), a scheme promoting women’s entrepreneurship and financial independence.

Under the first phase, 26,585 women beneficiaries from the Nagaon-Batadrava constituency received Rs 10,000 each as start-up support for small business ventures.

“Through this scheme, we aim to make every woman in Assam self-reliant. The government will continue supporting women entrepreneurs so they can lead their families and communities toward prosperity,” the Chief Minister said.