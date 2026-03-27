CM announces medical college in Bajali within 9 months, rolls out poll promises

Patacharkuchi, March 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a medical college will be established in Bajali district within nine months if his government is voted back to power.

He even asked senior party leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass to arrange 100 bighas of land for the proposed medical college, during a campaign meeting titled ‘Vijay Sankalpa Divas’ in Bajali on Thursday.

Addressing a massive gathering, largely comprising women, at the Swahid Kapil Kalita High School playground in Barbang, the Chief Minister underscored the government’s focus on accelerating development in Bajali.

He pointed to key achievements such as establishment of the Bhattadev University, creation of Bajali district, and significant expansion of road infrastructure.

Highlighting women-led development, Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to economic self-reliance. He announced that 10,000 additional beneficiaries will be included under the Orunodoi scheme in the district.

He further said that women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to promote entrepreneurship, while noting that seed money of Rs 10,000 has already been distributed under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA).

Projecting a ‘four-engine government’ model, he said that development in Bajali will be driven by Narendra Modi at the Centre, himself in Dispur, and the local leadership, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass and AGP candidate Dharmeswar Roy.

The Chief Minister also alleged that nearly 50 lakh bighas of land in Assam remain under encroachment by foreigners.

He claimed that more than one lakh bighas had been cleared during the current tenure of his government and assured that an additional five lakh bighas will be freed and redistributed to indigenous people if the government returns to power.

Speaking at the programme, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, contesting from the Bhawanipur-Sarbhog constituency, said that his emotional bond with Bajali remains strong and appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of Dharmeswar Roy.

Expressing confidence in the alliance’s prospects, Dass claimed that the NDA is poised to secure 89-90 seats in the State.

In Bajali, he said, the victory of the NDA candidate is certain, but emphasised that the winning margin should exceed 40,000 votes.

Barpeta MP Phanibhushan Choudhury also addressed the gathering, highlighting development initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among those present were Bhawanipur MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, AGP leader Jintu Choudhury, AGP candidate Dharmeswar Roy, Kamal Kumar Medhi, BJP Bajali district president Mukut Kalita, Padma Sarma, and Manoj Baruah, along with party functionaries.

The roadshow called “Vijay Sankalpa Sabha” started from Barpeta, and concluded in Mangaldai through Bajali on Thursday.