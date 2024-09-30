Close to 8 L candidates sit for ADRE 2.0; Assam CM praises successful execution

Guwahati, Sept. 30: Over 8 lakh candidates participated in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2.0 for Grade III posts on Sunday.

Expressing his gratitude to everyone involved in one of the biggest recruitment examinations of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the successful execution of the exam.

“Assam has once again successfully conducted the written test for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in ensuring the smooth and efficient conduct of this crucial examination,” he wrote on a micro-blogging website.

On Sunday, the ADRE was carried out under strict arrangements, including an eight-hour mobile internet suspension to prevent malpractices.

This marked the second instance in September where mobile services were halted in Assam during an examination. Officials confirmed that the exams, conducted in two sessions, proceeded smoothly and peacefully.

Candidates were seen queueing outside testing centres several hours prior to the start of the exam, where they underwent rigorous frisking and checks in line with the guidelines established by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC).

To facilitate a transparent examination process, candidates received detailed instructions, including requirements to wear half-sleeve clothing and slippers instead of regular footwear.

They were also advised to verify their examination centre locations in advance and to report at least an hour and a half before the exam began.

In response to earlier allegations regarding improper frisking of female candidates during the first phase of the examination, the Home and Political Department issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting checks.

Female candidates were provided with separate enclosures, supervised by a female anganwadi worker or ASHA worker, to ensure their privacy and comfort during the frisking process.

As part of the security measures, mobile internet, mobile data, and Wi-Fi connectivity were suspended across the state from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on the day of the exam, as confirmed by a release from the SLRC secretary for Grade-III posts.