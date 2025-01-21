Close call on Brahmaputra: Ferry, mechanised boat collide in Dhubri, no casualties

Dhubri, Jan 21: A collision between a passenger boat and an alleged unauthorised mechanised vessel on the Brahmaputra River near Dhubri triggered widespread panic among passengers earlier on Tuesday morning.

The accident, which occurred around 9 am, did not result in any fatalities. However, numerous passengers sustained injuries, with some requiring medical attention.

The passenger boat, carrying approximately 50 people, was en route from Airmari Ghat to Denar Kuti when it collided with the mechanised vessel operating from Airmari Parghat. The exact number of passengers aboard the mechanised boat remains unclear.

The impact of the collision caused significant damage to several vehicles onboard the passenger boat, including two-wheelers. Parts of the mechanised boat were seen sinking shortly after the crash.

Eyewitnesses recounted a chaotic scene marked by a loud crash, followed by frantic attempts by passengers to escape the wreckage.

In the ensuing panic, many passengers leapt into the river, scrambling for safety. However, the shallow waters of the Brahmaputra helped mitigate the severity of the situation, preventing more serious injuries.

Local residents have raised concerns about the regulation of boating operations in the region.

It was revealed that the mechanised boat lacked government authorisation, a factor that has fueled calls for stricter enforcement of boating regulations to ensure passenger safety.