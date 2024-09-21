Climate crisis: Heatwave kills fish in Biswanath

Biswanath, Sept 21: The September heat has left fishermen in distress in the Biswanath district of Assam as dozens of fish from a fishery died due to scorching heat.

A man named Idris Ali of Sewaguri raised these fish at his fishery, but lately, they have been dying due to the rising temperature.

Every day, Idris has been facing a crisis that left him with zero hope of earning money.

As per sources, around 20 to 22 quintals of fish have died till now. This is probably the first incident in Biswanath where tonnes and tonnes of fish died.

According to the weather reports, Biswanath recorded 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and the temperature will rise to 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday. In such a situation, more fish will certainly die in the fishery.

"I took this fishery on lease for 4 lakh rupees. But the sudden temperature rise has been killing all my fish. With no other way around, we are trying to take out all the dead fish from the water and see if we can sell them and earn some money,” stated Idris.

Notably, the heat wave has taken a toll across the state, leaving several schools to reschedule their school timings.