Climate change pressing challenge for agri, allied sectors: Keshab Mahanta

Jorhat, Feb. 14: Minister of Science, Technology and Climate Change, Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta said that climate change is a pressing challenge faced by the agriculture and allied sectors which has to be addressed by concerted efforts.

Mahanta, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day national conference on frontier technologies for weather and climate-based decisions in agriculture and allied sectors (AGMET) 2025 at the Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat campus that began on Thursday, voiced serious concern on increasing climate variability, which he said has emerged as a major threat in achieving the desired agricultural production.

The minister said that climate change is altering weather patterns, making them unpredictable with rainfall becoming irregular, temperatures rising, and extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and storms are becoming more frequent.

Stating that scientists have already recorded a global temperature increase of 1.1° Celsius since the pre-industrial period, he said that farmers were experiencing unexpected droughts, untimely heavy rains, and increased pest attacks, all of which threaten food security.

"If we do not act now, the agricultural sector will suffer, and millions of people will be affected. It is essential that we work together to develop solutions that can help our farmers adapt to these new challenges," Mahanta observed.

The minister, while stating that agriculture is the backbone of our nation, providing food to millions and ensuring the livelihood of countless families, said that Assam, with its rich natural resources, fertile land, and diverse climatic conditions, is particularly vulnerable to these changes.

"Our State receives an annual rainfall of around 2300 mm, but recent trends show that the pattern of rainfall is shifting and the overall annual and seasonal rainfalls have been decreasing. When it does rain, it is often sudden and intense, leading to floods, soil erosion, and loss of crops," he said.

He further stated that floods damaging fields and destroys crops, while prolonged dry spells reducing yields and causing erosion were becoming major issues in many parts of Assam, affecting long-term agricultural productivity and mentioned of land-slides triggered by heavy rainfall disrupting transportation and making it difficult for farmers to access markets.

Mentioning about the Central government's steps initiated to promote smart agriculture, including the Digital Agriculture Mission, Mahanta said that there was need to ensure that farmers in the State have access to these modern tools.

- By Staff Correspondent