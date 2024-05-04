Climate change in Dhubri: A growing concern

Dhubri, May 4: With the rising temperature across the globe, the town of Dhubri in Assam has been experiencing a palpable shift in its climate patterns over the last few years. According to local residents, senior citizens and local environmentalists, the temperatures have been climbing steadily while the rainfall has seen a noticeable decline, especially this year, when the absence of significant rainfall has heightened concerns.

Dhubri, like many other parts of Assam, is feeling the heat of climate change, while rainfall, which is the lifeblood of the district, is declining drastically.



Talking to The Assam Tribune, local environmentalist Joydeep Shil has raised concerns over the alarming changes in Dhubri's climate and ecology. According to Shil, the average temperature in India has risen by approximately 1°C over the past decade, and Dhubri has experienced this increase firsthand.



He said that the disappearance of primary forests in the region is one of the major factors contributing to the local climate crisis. The few remaining patches of forest are also under severe threat, further exacerbating the situation. Additionally, the proliferation of brick industries within the district has significantly increased air pollution levels.



Shil points out that the burning of coal in these factories releases large amounts of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide—potent greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. Carbon monoxide poses a direct threat to human health. Moreover, the heat generated by these factories affects the soil, drying up moisture below the ground, which has detrimental effects on agriculture and groundwater reserves.



Environmental degradation has had a stark impact on local biodiversity. Common species such as butterflies, moths, dragonflies, damsel flies and fireflies have nearly vanished from the area. More recently, populations of frogs, snakes, and other amphibians and reptiles have dwindled, becoming a rare sight.



Shil warns that the absence of rain during the breeding season could lead to a decline in the fish population in Dhubri's natural wetlands, further disrupting the ecological balance.



The situation in Dhubri is a stark reminder of the urgent need for environmental conservation and sustainable practices to protect our planet's delicate ecosystems.

Meanwhile, when the election campaigns are at their peak in the district, interestingly, ‘Climate Change’ finds no space in the fiery speeches of none of the campaigners from any of the political parties.

