Cleaner coal on the horizon: Assam researcher contributes to new desulfurization process

Silchar, Dec 26: A team of researchers and academicians from across the country, including one faculty member from Assam, have earned a patent for an innovative process for coal desulfurization and clean coal production.

Dr. Manabendra Nath, senior assistant professor at the Department of Geology, Guru Charan College Silchar, the solitary member from the North East amongst the team of researchers, informed that their invention titled, “Advance Sulphur Separation Techniques for Clean Coal Production,” was published in the Official Journal of the Patent Office in the Patent Office Journal No. 50/2024, dated 13/12/2024.

Besides Dr. Nath from Silchar, nine other researcher-inventors were there in the team from other parts of the country.

Dr. Nath, who was part of another team of researchers-inventors that designed a patent on 'Methane Gas Capture Membrane Module from Mine Ventilation Air’ earlier in June this year, while talking to The Assam Tribune, claimed that this ‘process patent’ on desulphurization of coal can reduce the sulphur content of coal available in Assam and the Northeast by up to 3%, which could ease the process of blending the coal of this region with the coal found in the Gondwana region of the country and improve the chances of meeting the energy needs in the industrial sector.

“Coal desulphurization is a critical pre-processing step to produce clean fuel and minimize environmental issues like acid rain. The coal available in Assam and across North East bears the sole disadvantage of being sulphur heavy ranging from 5% to 12% which reduces the scope of the available coal for industrial usage," stated Dr Nath, who designed the structure of the invention.

"This study highlights the importance of optimizing these parameters to enhance sulphur removal efficiency and achieve cleaner coal (up to 3 %) for reduced environmental impact and can enhance the chances of a blending of the coal with the quality of coal found in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand which is known as ‘Gondowana’ coal which has sulphur content of less than 1 % and conducive for industrial usage,” he added.

He was also quick to add that they are carrying out a parallel study on further reduction of sulphur content from coal to 1 % so that the coal found in the North-east region across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and even in Nagaland can be facilitated for industrial requirements and also contribute towards environmental balance.