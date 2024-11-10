Classical language status to Assamese, Bengali to bridge Barak-Bhrahmaputra divide: Mallabaruah

Silchar, Nov 10: Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has expressed hope that granting of classical language status to Assamese and Bengali will mark the end of the conflict and discord between people of Barak and Brahmaputra valleys.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of Bhasha Gaurab Saptah at Banga Bhawan on Saturday, Minister Mallabaruah said that the recognition will herald a new era of cohesion and progress between the people of both the valleys.

"I strongly feel that this recognition has brought an end to the perpetual conflicts and discord between people of Barak and Brahmaputra valleys. Both Assamese and Bengali languages, which are already enriched in their own ways in our lives since generations, were given the recognition as ‘classical languages’ on the same day; it is indeed a matter of great pride for people of Assam," he said.

Minister Mallabaruah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for their roles in securing this honour, expressing hope that it would inspire constructive initiatives to preserve and promote both languages.

"I believe that past steps and initiatives have, to some extent, hurt the sentiments of various linguistic communities and disrupted the sense of unity among the people of Assam. The efforts by Chief Minister Sarma to end factionalism and unify our linguistic and cultural communities are commendable. The government’s initiatives will undoubtedly strengthen the bonds between Assamese and Bengali speakers in the state," he added.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, who served as the convener for the event, noted that Bengali is spoken by over 300 million people worldwide and highlighted the need for a research centre in Silchar to further academic discourse on the Bengali language. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Sarma for their efforts in elevating both Assamese and Bengali to classical status.

Bangla Sahitya Sabha state president Khagen Chandra Das and Publication Board Assam secretary Promod Kalita echoed the sentiment, highlighting that each language deserves dignity and that fostering harmony between the Bengali and Assamese communities is essential.

The event also honoured distinguished literary figures from diverse linguistic backgrounds for their contributions to Assamese and Bengali literature, concluding with a cultural programme celebrating Assam’s linguistic diversity and heritage.