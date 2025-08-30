Class 11 student at Sribhumi school detained after country-made pistol found in pocket

Sribhumi, Aug 30: A Class 11 student of Frontier Senior Secondary School in Sribhumi was taken into police custody after a country-made pistol was discovered in his pocket during school hours, on Saturday.

The matter came to light when a teacher noticed the boy repeatedly putting his hand inside his pocket, raising suspicion. Believing that he might be carrying a mobile phone — strictly prohibited on campus — the teacher checked his pocket and found a firearm.

“I saw the student putting something inside his pocket. Since mobiles are not allowed in our school, I suspected he may have brought one. When I checked, I was shocked to find a pistol. I immediately seized it and informed the principal,” said the class teacher.

Later, principal Swapan Debnath promptly informed both the police and the student’s parents. A team from Sadar Police Station soon arrived, seized the weapon, and escorted the student along with his father for questioning.

According to the principal, the student claimed that a masked man had forced the weapon upon him while he was on his way to school, threatening to kill him and his father if he refused to keep it.

“The student said that a miscreant on a bike, his face covered, handed him the pistol and threatened to kill him and his father. Terrified, he kept the weapon with him before coming to class,” the principal told the press.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to verify the student’s statement and trace the miscreant involved.