Clashes erupt between villagers and police in Assam’s Barpeta

Barpeta, May 20: A tense situation prevailed in Kayakuchi, Barpeta District, Assam, after clashes erupted between locals and police personnel following an alleged incident of police brutality.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded when an on-duty police constable was searching for an absconding accused in the village. A Village Defence Party (VDP) member, upon reaching the spot, got into a heated argument with the constable, identified as Samsul Haque, after he was instructed to assist in the search operation.



"When I reached the spot, I was asked to search for the accused," said the victim, who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity. "When I refused to do so because I didn't have any idea about the whereabouts of the absconding accused, the police personnel beat me near my eyes and kicked me in the stomach."



Eyewitnesses corroborated the victim's account, stating that the police team had demanded the VDP member's assistance in locating the accused, leading to the altercation and subsequent assault.



In the aftermath of the incident, enraged villagers surrounded the police vehicle, detaining the personnel and demanding an explanation for the violence against an innocent individual.



Tensions escalated further, and the situation threatened to spiral out of control until a local youth informed Sumit Talukdar, the in-charge of the Kayakuchi outpost.



Talukdar promptly responded with additional reinforcements, rescuing the detained police personnel and diffusing the volatile situation.



While order has been restored in the village for now, locals have voiced their concerns over the alleged high-handedness of the police and have demanded that the authorities ensure decent behaviour towards innocent civilians in the future.

