Clash over land dispute leaves two dead, 10 injured in Cachar

Silchar, Mar 14: Shocking incident unfolded in Kalain area of Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday after a clash between two groups of people, allegedly over land dispute led to death of two persons leaving at least 10 injured.

Sources informed the injured persons were rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for medical attention.

However, even as the injured persons were brought to Kalain Hospital for preliminary treatment, situation turned violent as another clash erupted between the two factions inside the hospital. Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that force has been sent and the situation has been brought under control. “We have arrested seven suspects behind the incident which took place between two groups of people allegedly over land dispute. Investigation is in progress,” the SP said.

It is further learned that those arrested are undergoing treatment.