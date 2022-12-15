CJM court directs to register case against Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati, Dec 15: The Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Kamrup Metropolitan District has directed the police to initiate legal proceedings against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who made controversial remarks about Hindu youth marriage.

The court of Special Judicial Magistrate Pranjit Hazarika today heard a petition of the Assam Jatiya Parishad and directed the officer-in-charge of the Assam National Council to take judicial action against Ajmal.

It may be recalled that MP Ajmal created a nationwide controversy on December 2 by making a communal and religious strife speech in Karimganj. Ajmal had faced criticism both inside and outside the state for his statement.



The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) had lodged a total of 14 FIRs at various police stations in the state demanding Ajmal's arrest. Other parties and organisations had also demanded Ajmal's arrest. But the Assam Police did not take any legal action against the AIUDF chief.



Later, AJP moved to court, angered by the negative role of the Assam Police.

Vice-President Dulu Ahmed, on behalf of the party, filed a case in the court of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Judicial Magistrate under Section 156(3) of the Indian Penal Code (CRPC) on December 9, demanding legal action against Ajmal.









