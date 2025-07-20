Civil society writes to CM seeking solution for Bajali district boundary

Patacharkuchi, July 20: A memorandum was sent to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa recently by a 40-member delegation of the Bajali Zila Surkasha Samiti, seeking solutions to the boundary problem of the district and other important issues.

The memorandum was sent to the Chief Minister through the district development officer.

The government had upgraded Bajali subdivision into Bajali district in response to the long-standing demand of the people of Bajali and various parties and organisations, but the proper boundary of district has not been fixed for nearly four years.

The district was formed by including parts of the former Patacharkuchi and Bhawanipur Legislative Assembly Councils (LACs), but boundary demarcation remains a grey area. Two new constituencies were also formed – Bajali and Bhawanipur-Sorbhog LACs in place of Patacharkuchi and Bhawaipur LACs. However, district-level government offices are yet to be established.

The memorandum, signed by Bajali Zila Suraksha Samiti president Giridhar Choudhury, its secretary Bijan Bayon, and Samudra Patgiri, demanded immediate demarcation of Bajali district’s boundary.

Other demands mentioned in the memorandum included relocation of Bajali district headquarters, restarting of Bajali College which was upgraded to Bhattadev University, relocating the divisional and sub-divisional offices of the Irrigation department to Pathsala, and construction of a flyover on the road that connects Pathshala and Sarthebari.

