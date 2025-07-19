Civil groups, political parties seek judicial inquiry after fatal Goalpara eviction

Goalpara, July 19: In the wake of the violent eviction drive in Goalpara’s Paikan Reserve Forest—during which one person was killed and several others, including police personnel, sustained injuries—several political and student organisations submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner (DC) on Saturday.

The memorandum calls for a judicial inquiry into the incident, compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased, and Rs 5 lakh for each injured person.

It also demands an immediate halt to what it described as forced and “inhumane” evictions carried out without proper rehabilitation measures.

Political parties and organisations including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Raijor Dal, AIUDF, SFI, and the All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) condemned the eviction, labelling it “inhumane” and criticising the district administration’s handling of the situation.

“Today, we have come together to submit a memorandum to the DC. We strongly condemn this inhumane incident. The road through which food supplies were being sent to the affected people was cut off—this is nothing short of harassment,” said Animul Hoque Choudhary, Assistant General Secretary of AAMSU, at a press conference held at the office of the Goalpara District Journalists’ Association.

Alleging misconduct by officials, AAMSU accused the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of harassing people during the drive and demanded a thorough probe.

“During the eviction, we witnessed disturbing scenes. The DFO harassed people, and tarpaulin shelters were torn down. We demand a full investigation and appropriate compensation for the affected families,” Animul added.

Additional demands included the setting up of temporary relief camps, food supply provisions for the evicted families in accordance with government norms, and speedy arrangements for permanent rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that at least 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during the eviction drive at the Krishnai range of Paikan Reserve Forest on July 17.

On Thursday, tensions escalated when police and Forest Department personnel arrived to clear approximately 140 bighas of forest land, allegedly encroached upon by illegal settlers.

While the drive began peacefully, violence erupted when some evictees reportedly began pelting stones and attempting to damage excavators.

Police fired warning shots into the air to control the situation, but one person was killed and several others—including security personnel—were injured.