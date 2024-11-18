Kishore Kumar's magic turns Assam engineer into National Award-winning biographer

Guwahati, Nov 18: Parthiv Dhar, a civil engineer with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, was always drawn to Kishore Kumar, not only for his music but for the sheer mystery surrounding the man. It was during a Bharat Ratna campaign for the singer in 2004-05 that Parthiv and his long-time friend and co-author, Anirudha Bhattacharjee, first entertained the idea of writing a book about him. They saw Kishore as an unparalleled icon in Indian cinema, yet curiously elusive — a man who sang his heart out in the limelight but kept the depths of his life hidden in shadows.

By 2011, the concept of the book had evolved into a genuine ambition. When Anirudha’s book on ‘RD Burman, The Man, The Music’, won the National Award, Parthiv and he felt a renewed urgency to tell Kishore’s story. "It was time," Parthiv later reflected. However, Kishore’s own life presented a peculiar challenge. Known to avoid the press and let rumors swirl unchecked, Kishore had become an enigma even to those close to him. “He tried his best to ensure he was known as little as possible,” Parthiv said, describing the obstacles he faced.

The outcome is 'Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography' published in 2022 by HarperCollins.

‘Paanch Rupaiya Barah Aanna’

During the extensive research, the authors encountered numerous anecdotes. One such anecdote centred around the famous song ‘Paanch Rupaiya Barah Aanna’ from the film ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi’. During a research visit, Parthiv spoke with a professor from Christian College in Indore, where Kishore once studied. The professor told him that, in his youth, Kishore had left for Bombay without completing his degree, owing exactly five rupees and twelve annas to Surajmal Jaipurwala, the canteen owner. Years later, that debt found its way into a blockbuster song. These small discoveries became golden threads woven into the tapestry of the book, bringing both amusement and amazement to readers who learned just how Kishore lived.

From Khandwa to Bhagalpur:

Yet the book's real heart came from people who had shared Kishore's life. Parthiv travelled extensively, spending years piecing together stories from Khandwa to Bhagalpur, speaking with Kishore’s friends, his old professors, and even his caretakers. Each had their own vivid memories to offer, as well as personal artefacts like documents and photographs that were instrumental in understanding the person behind the celebrity. “The most challenging task was to structure the book in a way that captured his many talents but kept the story intact,” Parthiv said, acknowledging the years it took to bring all these elements together.

Kishore Kumar's Complex Psyche:

One rare gem that profoundly influenced Parthiv's portrayal of Kishore was an interview by journalist Pritish Nandy, published in ‘The Illustrated Weekly of India’. It gave an insight into the real Kishore Kumar, revealing his humour, philosophy, and candid thoughts on fame. Many considered it the best interview ever given by a Bollywood star. But as Parthiv soon discovered, this interview was only a glimpse into Kishore's complex psyche. Known to laugh off rumours and stay elusive, Kishore left much for Parthiv and Anirudha to piece together in this 17-year journey that took them through anecdotes, memories, and geographical odysseys across India.

‘Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography’

After years of relentless work, ‘Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography’ was finally ready. The book not only documented Kishore’s illustrious career but also captured the enigmatic qualities that made him as unforgettable as his songs. For Parthiv, it was a labour of love, an opportunity to present Kishore in all his colours — light and shadow alike. Yet he felt the journey was far from over; even after the book’s completion, new facts and stories continued to emerge, a reflection of Kishore’s unfathomable depths.

When the book hit the shelves, it became an instant success, topping bestseller charts and garnering praise across the country. Before its release, it was already a bestseller on Amazon, as fans and readers eagerly awaited Parthiv’s portrayal of the beloved legend. Then came the Swarna Kamal —National Award for the Best Book on Cinema. For Parthiv, the award marked the crowning achievement of his unassuming life. “Only regret is my father couldn’t live to see the day,” he said quietly, thinking of how his father would have cherished the honour.

The journey of creating ‘Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography’ wasn’t just about chronicling the life of a superstar. For Parthiv Dhar, it was an odyssey into the very heart of an icon who hid as much as he revealed. Each chapter became a discovery, a step closer to understanding a man who wore his genius lightly and let his legend grow naturally, as part of his music and his mystique.

Guwahati/Shillong connection:

Though born in Shillong, he considers himself a true Guwahatian. His family moved to Dispur when he was just three, as his father, working with the Assam Secretariat, relocated after the capital shifted in the 1970s. He began his education at Anand Kindergarten, now Anand Academy, before moving to Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF, 9th Mile, and later to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara. His early influences included the radio, with Kishore Kumar’s melodies sweeping the airwaves in the late seventies and early eighties. While music filled his childhood, his interest in history came much later.

National Award:

‘Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography’ co-authored by Parthiv Dhar and Aniriddha Bhattacharjee won the National Award for Best Book on Cinema for the year 2022. Parthiv Dhar is a civil engineering graduate from VRCE Nagpur and employed with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.