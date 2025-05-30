Citizens flag health hazards for artificially ripened bananas in north Kamrup; seek ban

Baihata Chariali, May 30: Local markets in north Kamrup area, reportedly being flooded with artificially ripened bananas, have raised concerns among people.

Strong disapproval has been voiced by citizens, who highlighted potential health risks associated with this practice, particularly during periods of high demand, such as festivals.

While naturally ripened fruits are vital sources of vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, the public is alarmed by the widespread use of calcium carbide to hasten the ripening process. This chemical substance, when mixed with water, releases acetylene gas, which acts as a ripening agent. However, the process often results in changes of the colour of the fruit’s skin, while the inside remains raw. Further, excessive use of calcium carbide makes the fruits toxic, unhealthy, and even tasteless, starkly contrasting with the benefits of naturally ripened produce.

Fruits ripened using calcium carbide develop black patches on the skin, similar to those seen in rotten fruits.

Healthcare experts have warned that consuming fruits ripened with calcium carbide can lead to various health issues. In children, it may cause headaches, dizziness, mental confusion, and memory loss. It can result in acute irritation of the mouth and nose, difficulty in swallowing, persistent thirst, vomiting, fatigue, and skin problems across all age groups. It is of particular concern to potassium-deficient patients, who are often advised to consume bananas, and the artificially ripened ones could exacerbate their condition.

Keeping these health risks in mind, members of the public are urging upon the authorities concerned to take immediate action against this practice. They are demanding strict action against the sale of artificially ripened fruits and are calling for a ban on the unauthorised sale of calcium carbide. The appeal has been made to ensure the availability of safe and naturally ripened fruits in the local markets.

- With inputs from news agencies