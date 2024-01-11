Citing drone attacks, Assam DGP appeals youth not to join ULFA (I)

Guwahati, Jan 11: In a recent development, the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), (ULFA-I), claimed that a drone attack was carried out on its camp. The outfit's publicity wing member, Rumel Asom, reported that three explosions occurred on Sunday at 4.10 pm, 4.12 pm, and 4.20 pm. Two ULFA (I) cadres sustained minor injuries in the first two explosions, with the third bomb remaining unexploded.

According to reports, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, responded to the incident by issuing an appeal to the youths. He cautioned against joining insurgent groups and emphasised the dangers faced by individuals in such conflict zones. DGP Singh noted that the drone attack should serve as a wake-up call for Assamese youths to reconsider their involvement in insurgent activities in Myanmar.

The Indian army has not officially commented on ULFA (I)'s claim, while DGP Singh highlighted the complexity of the situation, pointing to conflicts between different groups with unclear motives.

Expressing concern for the safety of Assamese youth, DGP Singh urged them to resist recruitment efforts by militant groups and encouraged those already present in conflict zones to return home promptly.

"According to reports in the electronic and print media, the camps of the only banned terrorist group in Assam have been in conflict recently. It is not clear who is targeting whom in the clashes between terrorist accomplices, the local army and civil security forces. I urge young people not to be fooled by the call to join such terrorist organisations. I also urge those who are still in this camp to return to their homeland instead of staying in such dangerous places. Assam Police is committed to ensuring the safety of the citizens of Assam. Everyone stay safe and avoid such dangerous places," DGP Singh said in a social media post.





বৈদ্যুতিন আৰু ছপা মাধ্যমৰ জৰিয়তে প্ৰাপ্ত বাতৰি অনুসৰি অসমৰ এতিয়াৰ একমাত্ৰ নিষিদ্ধ ঘোষিত সন্ত্ৰাসবাদী গোটৰ শিবিৰ কেইটাই শেহতীয়াকৈ সংঘাতৰ সন্মুখীন হৈছে৷ সন্ত্ৰাসবাদীৰ সহযোগী, স্থানীয় সেনাবাহিনী আৰু নাগৰিক সুৰক্ষা বাহিনীৰ মাজৰ এই সংঘাতত কোনে কাক লক্ষ্য কৰি লৈছে সঠিককৈ কব পৰা…




