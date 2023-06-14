CID chargesheets 41 in HSLC 2023 science question paper leak case

Guwahati, June 14: The Criminal investigation Department (CID) today filed chargesheets against 41 people including 10 teachers, 02 attendants, 24 students and 05 middlemen involved in the leakage of General Science question paper of HSLC Examination, 2023.

During investigation, it has come to light that Pranab Kumar Dutta, Head Master and Centre-in-charge of Lohit Khaboli High School, Lakhimpur in connivance with Kumud Rajkhowa, teacher of Dafalakata Janajati High School, Lakhimpur were the chief perpetrators of the conspiracy to leak the question paper of HSLC Examination, 2023 with an ulterior motive to sell the paper for pecuniary benefits. Both of them were arrested along with 39 others found to be involved in the conspiracy to leak and circulate the question paper.

The forensic department also found similarities in the burnt pieces of the question paper and the original ones. Moreover, the hand written notes also matched with that of Pranab Dutta.

In a press release issued by the CID it has been mentioned that Kumud Rajkhowa, had copied the questions of General Science Paper on a sheet of paper and circulated to known students through WhatsApp and received money in exchange.

During the investigation a total of 47 mobiles which received the hand written question papers were seized and the deleted images were retrieved using cyber forensic tools. The handwritings in these WhatsApp images matched with those of Kumud Rajkhowa and two students. The QR Code used and UPI transactions used for transferring the money to buy the question paper were also unearthed.