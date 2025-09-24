CID begins probe into Zubeen Garg’s death in Jorhat; examines FIRs, records statements

Jorhat, Sept 24: A two-member CID team arrived in Jorhat on Tuesday to investigate the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, following allegations from several quarters that his demise was not natural but a “planned murder”.

After Zubeen’s last rites were performed, multiple organisations, including social and cultural groups as well as fan clubs, lodged FIRs at police stations across the state, particularly in his home district Jorhat.

Acting on these complaints and under instructions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CID team, led by Sub-Inspector Rajashree Borgohain from Guwahati, began its inquiry.

The team first visited Bhogdoi Police Outpost, where they recorded statements based on a complaint filed by Kenduguri Kala Sanskriti seeking an inquiry into the death. According to reports, members of the cultural group were summoned and their statements were taken individually.

One of the petitioners, an advocate who lodged the complaint, said that they had filed an FIR through Kenduguri Kala Sanskriti at Bhogdoi Police Outpost, “demanding a proper investigation”.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking immediate steps and sending the CID, he said, “We fully cooperated with the inquiry team and provided every detail we knew,” and added that they hoped anyone involved, if found, would be punished.

The advocate also added that they were prepared to cooperate further, “As the CID office is in Guwahati, the authorities might call us again and we will fully extend our support.”

Later, the CID team also visited several other police stations in the district, examined FIRs filed regarding the matter, and recorded statements from multiple individuals as part of the ongoing probe.

In the days following Garg's death, reports have emerged suggesting possible foul play involving event organisers and his manager, Siddharth Sarma, prompting admirers to call for a thorough investigation.

Responding to the growing demand for clarity, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the case to CID, directing Assam Police to transfer all FIRs lodged in connection with the incident to the agency for a comprehensive inquiry.