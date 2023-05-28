CID arrests Charaideo DTO on charges of fraudulent activities

Guwahati, May 28: One Rajib Ch Borodoloi, an Enforcement Inspector and the former director of the District Transport Office (DTO) in Charaideo accused of fraudulent activities surrounding the issuance of replacement licenses was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam on Saturday.

As per a statement issued by the CID, the action was carried out based on the complaint from the transport department of the Assam Government, CID Police Station.

"The case was registered under section 120(B)/420/467/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the fraudulent issue of replacement licences," the CID said.

A team from the department visited the DTO office in Charaideo. "Based on the evidences collected, involvement in the fraudulent practice of issue of replacement licences by Rajib Ch Borodoloi, Enforcement Inspector and the then I/C District Transport Officer, Charaideo has been found well established," it added.

Later, the CID produced him before the court on Saturday and has been taken into police remand for five days for further interrogation.