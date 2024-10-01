Chutia community warns of bandhs, blockades over long-delayed ST status

Guwahati, Oct. 1: The Chutia community protested against the Central and state governments’ alleged indifference towards their demand for granting of Schedule Tribe (ST) status in Dibrugarh and Golaghat on Monday.

In Dibrugarh, the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) took to the streets and later stormed the entrance of the office of the District Commissioner in Dibrugarh, demanding ST status, creation of an autonomous council, and preservation of all historic sites and monuments of the Chutia kingdom.

The protestors, who held banners and placards, raised slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, condemning them for neglecting and betraying the Chutia community.

It needs to be recalled that the Chutia community and five other ethnic groups of the state were promised Scheduled Tribes status by the BJP since the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Reminding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of their promise, the protestors asked the BJP as to how long they will keep deceiving the people of the state.

Jitu Saikia, the district president of All Assam Chutia Students’ Union who was at the forefront of the protest, lamented that the government was sitting idle on its promises.

“We have been placing our demands time and again but since 2014 the BJP-led government has kept deceiving the people. They have not followed up with the Scheduled Tribe demand,” Saikia said, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the negligent attitude.

Apart from the inclusion of the Chutias into the Scheduled Tribes list, the ethnic community also demanded creation of an autonomous council for the community and preservation and facelift of all historical sites and monuments of the Chutia kingdom.

The students’ union of the Chutia community has said that they will continue with their democratic protests by burning effigies and organising mass rallies after the ensuing Puja festival.

In the event of the failure of the government to respond positively, the union would resort to district bandh and economic blockade such as agitations, they warned. The protesting members later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the district administration.

In Golaghat, the All Golaghat District Chutia Students’ Association (AGDCSA) also registered a massive protest on Monday.