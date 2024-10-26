Chutia community stages massive demonstration demanding ST status in Golaghat

Dergaon, Oct 26: The All Golaghat District Chutia Students Association, in line with the call of the All Assam Chutia Students’ Association (AACSA), on Tuesday staged a massive protest in Golaghat demanding grant of ST status to the Chutia community and preservation of the historical monuments of the Chutia dynasty.

Taking part in the rally, joined by numerous students and the general public, the central president of All Assam Chutia Students' Association, Mahen Bora, said that the student body will adopt the policy of 'do or die' in the matter of ST status for the community. He also underlined the need for the conservation of the historical monuments of the Chutia dynasty and their beautification by the government. In his address, he said that the ruling BJP got the chance to form the government in the State by making several false assurances. However, the next time no opportunity will be given to such a deceitful party unless the Chutia community gets justice, he added.

The president also reiterated that the ‘drama’ enacted by the Chief Minister should be stopped and asserted that the government must grant ST status to the community within the next six months. Otherwise, a strong protest will be initiated and the ruling alliance will be prevented from forming the new government in 2026. He also condemned the indifferent role of Ajanta Neog and Atul Bora in the capacity of Cabinet Ministers.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the chief editor of the news channel Pratidin Time, Nitumoni Saikia, said that the Chutia community needs to catch up on several aspects. In this context, he criticised the role of incumbent ministers of the State government from the Chutia community - Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora, Bimal Borah, etc.

The rally, which assembled at the site reserved for the All Golaghat District Students' Union, shouted slogans against the State government and demanded immediate ST status for the community. All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU) president Basanta Gogoi also attended the protest meeting with various other leaders, including Mohan Saikia, Nripen Saikia, Bibul Hazarika, Diganta Tamuly, Jaya Barua, and Khirod Chutia.