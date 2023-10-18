Chopper with Jayanta Mallabaruah onboard suffers technical glitch mid-air

Guwahati, Oct 18: Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta MallaBaruah narrowly escaped a life-threatening experience on Wednesday after his chopper suffered a technical glitch mid-air.

Reportedly, the minister was returning from a visit to South Salmara Mancachar district, following which the chopper suffered an engine failure.

This unfortunate incident triggered an emergency situation that put the life of the minister at risk.

Fortunately, the quick response of the crew averted the danger and made an emergency landing at the Borjhar Airport.