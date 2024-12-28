Chirang’s disturbing trend: Illegal wildlife hunting videos shared online, police make arrests

Chirang, Dec. 28: Chirang district in Assam is witnessing a troubling trend of illegal wildlife killings being filmed and shared on social media. In a recent incident, three individuals from Chirang’s Kajalgaon area were arrested on charges of illegally hunting wildlife and posting pictures and videos online.

The accused, identified as Dipankar Basumatary, Bilipang Basumatary, and Swmdwm Basumatary, confessed to their involvement in killing wild animals.

Acting on a tip-off from the Special Task Force (STF), Assam Police, Kajalgaon police apprehended Dipankar on Friday night. The tip suggested that Dipankar had been involved in the illegal hunting of wild civets and birds in Baikhungaon village.

According to a press statement from the Assam Police, Dipankar had shared images of the killings as a 24-hour story on an instant messaging app. During interrogation, he admitted to hunting wildlife on December 12 and December 25 and revealed the involvement of his accomplices, Bilipang and Swmdwm.

Based on this information, Kajalgaon police arrested the two accomplices, who also confessed to the crimes. A search of Swmdwm’s residence led to the recovery of one air gun and ammunition allegedly used in the killings.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. Police stated that further legal action is underway.

This incident follows another disturbing case in Chirang, where a man, identified as Badamel Narzary, posted an image of himself setting a rare turtle on fire on a gas stove.

In a video shared on social media, Narzary is seen placing a turtle on a gas stove while speaking in the Bodo language alongside some accomplices. However, the accused deleted the video after it sparked widespread condemnation from several wildlife conservation organisations.