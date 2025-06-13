Chirang witnesses spike in malaria cases with 291 infections

Chirang, June 13: The Chirang district is witnessing a troubling spike in malaria cases, with 291 confirmed patients reported over the past three months. The situation has raised alarms among health officials and locals alike, especially as the district continues to grapple with a severe shortage of healthcare personnel.

Addressing the press, the District Malaria Officer Dr. Digendra Ramchiary stated that of the 291 cases recorded so far, 249 are Plasmodium vivax (PV) and 42 are Plasmodium falciparum, a more severe form of the disease. “There has been a spike in malaria cases this year in Chirang compared to last year. Mostly the Kokrajhar-Chirang border area has been affected,” Ramchiary told The Assam Tribune on Thursday.

Shortage of manpower & lack of government’s steps hinders response

Healthcare services, especially at the Runikhata State Dispensary, have been hit hard by a lack of staff. The post of the lab technician has been lying vacant for months following the death of the previous technician, and the gap remains unfilled. Despite this, field personnel have stepped in to conduct malaria tests after completing their outdoor duties.

“We are managing with help from our field staff who carry out the tests after their rounds,” said the pharmacist at the dispensary. “We have informed the government about the urgent need to appoint a lab technician, and the matter is under review.”

He further clarified that the Runikhata State Dispensary only operates as an out-patient department (OPD), without any in-patient facilities. “Doctors, nurses, and health workers are present during OPD hours, and patients are treated accordingly,” he added.

Government efforts and community outreach

Dr. Ramchiary noted that efforts are underway to control the outbreak, despite challenges. “We have distributed 28,000 insecticide-treated bed nets donated by the Bongaigaon Refinery through ASHA workers, health staff, and village headmen,” he said. “We have also initiated fogging in some areas, although it is not a recommended method. We are planning indoor residual spraying (IRS) and have received support from the state government.”

In addition to clinical measures, the administration is focusing on awareness through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) campaigns aimed at preventing the spread of malaria.

Locals complained about unavailability of medical staff

Despite official claims, several locals have expressed dissatisfaction with healthcare access. A resident who brought his ailing wife and daughter to the dispensary reported that they received no medical attention.

“We arrived at 12 noon and waited, but no one was there to tend to us. We had to leave without treatment,” he said.

The growing number of malaria cases, coupled with infrastructure and staffing issues, has placed considerable strain on Chirang’s healthcare system, demanding swift action to prevent further escalation.