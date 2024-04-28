Chirang: UPPL reacts to viral cash images; calls them 'propaganda'

Chirang, April 28: In the midst of election fervour, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) finds itself embroiled in controversy as images surface on social media showing party workers reclining on stacks of Rs 500 notes.

Allegations have emerged that these leaders reportedly joined UPPL with substantial sums of money, exceeding Rs 10 lakhs each, leading to accusations of financial impropriety.

The viral images depict these leaders sleeping atop stacks of cash. The emergence of these images has sparked a public outcry.

While BTR Chief Promod Boro refrained from commenting on the matter, his Political Secretary, Madhav Chettri, dismissed the allegations as political propaganda aimed at undermining UPPL's credibility amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

“We have seen different things coming out on social media at different times. Such incidents are unfortunate we don't like these. The allegations are false. We don't see any previous record of those who are joining our party from other parties. Our main target is to take forward 35 lakh people of BTR. This kind of propaganda from BPF and Congress cannot harm us. We only want the development of society,” said Chettri.

While speaking about the viral photos, Chettri said “Who knows whether this photo is recent or an old one. We will also discuss and take legal action if necessary, said Madhav Chettri.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaigning at Chirang said that it is better not to pay attention to these things. "Tribals have their own style. And they have to be allowed to stay in their own style," said Sarma.

The UPPL is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.



