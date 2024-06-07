Chirang: Teer gambling racket busted in police raid

Chirang, June 7: In a crackdown against illegal gambling, the police raided a teer gambling base in Panbari, Bijni, following which three individuals were arrested along with a substantial amount of cash and other materials.

The raid, conducted in Nepalipara within the Boulajhar area under the Panbari police station, led to the arrest of Jugya Chettri (aged 48), Ananjit Kafli (aged 28) of Baulajhar village, and Randeep Boro of Noapara village.

According to sources, the police raid uncovered a well-established gambling network that has been reportedly flourishing in the area for a long time.

During the raid, police confiscated Rs 1,23,000 in cash, a mobile phone and various documents associated with the illegal gambling activities.



