Chirang is set to witness lot of projects in recent times, says Ranoj Pegu

Chirang, Sept. 20: Chirang district is poised for significant infrastructural developments in the coming years, according to Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs, who spoke at an inaugural event on Friday.

Pegu expressed his enthusiasm for the district's rapid development, highlighting its importance in the region.

"Under Article 275, which pertains to Tribal Affairs, we have constructed a Tribal Rest House in Chapaguri at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore, sanctioned by our state government," Pegu announced.

He also revealed that several new projects are in the pipeline for Chirang, stating, "I believe these developments will greatly benefit the people of the district."

Pegu also highlighted plans for improving educational infrastructure in Chirang, announcing that ₹8 crore has been allocated under the North East Special Infrastructure Development (NESID) scheme to transform the higher secondary school in Kashikotra into a fully renovated institution.

"I will attend the inauguration programme for the school building in coming time," he said.

During his visit, Minister Pegu inaugurated two RCC cell bridges in Bwirajhora, Bamungaon. These bridges were funded by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plains) and are expected to enhance connectivity and support economic growth in the area.

In a post on a popular micro-blogging platform, Pegu shared, “Inaugurated two RCC cell bridges at Bwirajhora, Bamungaon in Chirang. This bridge will enhance connectivity, boost communication, and support economic growth, reflecting our commitment to regional development.”

Addressing issues about the education sector, Pegu noted that the recruitment process for approximately 1,500 teachers is nearing completion. He clarified that this process is overseen by the BTC administration rather than the state government.