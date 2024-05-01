86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Chirang: Govt teacher suspended over violation of election code of conduct

By The Assam Tribune

Chirang, May 1: A government teacher has been suspended for participating in the election campaign programme of political parties in violation of the election code of conduct in Kajalgaon village of Chirang on Wednesday.

The suspended teacher has been identified as Tebasraun Brahma, assistant teacher of No. 2 Patabari L.P. School.

As per sources, a complaint was lodged with the Chirang district election officer from the Bodoland People'sF party with evidence of the UPPL party participating in a motorcycle rally in Kajalgaon on April 3 against Brahma.

Based on the complaint, the district election officer formed a two-member inquiry committee and announced an inquiry.

Therefore, based on the investigation and report of the Bengtol Revenue Circle Officer and District Primary Education Officer, District Electoral Officer P Vijay Bhaskar Reddy today suspended the teacher and also removed him from duties posted at the polling station.

The Assam Tribune


