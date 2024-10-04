Chirang court gives life imprisonment to 6 in witch-hunting case

Chirang, Oct 4: The District and Sessions Court, Chirang, has awarded life imprisonment to six accused convicted of being involved in killing a man on suspicions of practising witchcraft.

The lower court further imposed a penalty of Rs. 10,000 and an additional three months in prison for non-payment of fine.

The convicts include Soumala Borgoyary, Ukil Basumatary, Prasenjit Borgoyary, Kasiram Borgoyary, Rebecca Wary and Gousom Wary while another accused Haque Borgoyary died during trial, sources said.

The incident took place in 2018 when a man, identified as Sarat Narzary (45), was brutally beaten by seven superstitious individuals at a forest area in Dakshingaon near the India-Bhutan border on suspicions of practising witchcraft.

Later, the police were alerted of the matter and the man was sent to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. However, he died on his way to the hospital.

Last month, an elderly woman was brutally murdered in Gossaigaon over suspicion of her practising witchcraft.

The victim suffered fatal injuries after being allegedly attacked with a machete by her nephew.