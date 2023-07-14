Chirang, Bongaigaon inundate due to rise in water level of Brahmaputra River

Guwahati, Jul 14: Due to significant rise in the Brahmaputra River’s water level following the continuous downpour, Chirang and Bongaigaon districts of Assam submerged.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, Chief Minsiter of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a flood warning as the neighbouring state Bhutan would be releasing water from Kurichu Dam.

Meanwhile, the district administrations in the state were warned to monitor whether the Beki and Manas rivers were flowing above the danger mark.