Children using smartphones for entertainment than study: ASER unveils educational landscape in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 18: A recent survey by the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER 2023) in Assam has provided insights into the reading proficiency of students in the age groups 14–16 and 17–18. The findings highlight variations in the ability to read a Standard II-level text, with distinctions between male and female students in both age brackets. Moreover, a worrisome trend has emerged, revealing that children exhibit a higher inclination towards using smartphones for entertainment-related activities as opposed to engaging in educational activities and accessing online services.

Some of the tasks administered during the survey are as follows:

Basic Reading

Among students aged 14–16 surveyed in Assam, only 56.9% can read a Standard II-level text in regional language, with a breakdown of 49.1% for males and 62.7% for females. In the 17–18 age group, 63.8% exhibit this proficiency, with a split of 58.8% for males and 67.6% for females. Notably, in both age groups, females outperform their male counterparts in reading success rates.









Basic Arithmetic

The outcomes of the basic arithmetic test reveal alarming inadequacies, as only 19.1% of students in the 14–16 age group, irrespective of gender, demonstrate proficiency in at least division. This is reflected in the male-female breakdown of 21.6% and 17.2%, respectively. In the 17–18 age group, the overall percentage stands at 21.2%, with boys at 25.7% and girls at 17.8%.









Basic English

Nearly 48.6% of children in the 14–16 age group can read sentences in English, with boys at 47.1% and girls at 49.8%. In the 17–18 age group, the overall percentage stands at 59.0%, with boys at 58.1% and girls at 59.7%.









Reading and understanding written instructions



For those who can read at least Standard I-level text, the success rate for boys and girls in the age group 14–16 was 59.9 % and 50.6 % respectively. In the higher age group, the figures were 65.7 per cent and 63.3 % respectively.









Access to smartphones

As per the survey, a substantial percentage of students in the 14–16 age group (90.4% for boys, 90% for girls) have access to smartphones at home. However, only 67.7% and 63.5% of boys and girls, respectively, can utilise smartphones for digital tasks like setting alarms, browsing for information, using Google Maps, and sharing YouTube videos. Ownership rates are comparatively lower, at 25.1% for boys and 11.8% for girls. In the 17–18 age group, overall smartphone access at home is high (96.7% for boys, 90.6% for girls), and a significant percentage (86.3% for boys, 73% for girls) can perform digital tasks. Smartphone ownership rates are 77.1% for boys and 56.3% for girls. Interestingly, the utilisation of social media to understand safety features was low in the 14–15 age group, however, it was found to be higher in the 17–18 category with over 60 per cent.

Notably, using a smartphone for entertainment-related activities was higher compared to education-related activities and accessing online services.

























The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER 2023) delves into the educational scenario in the country, spotlighting the reading proficiency, arithmetic skills, and digital access of students aged 14–16 and 17–18. The findings showcase disparities in reading abilities, alarming inadequacies in basic arithmetic skills, and intriguing insights into English proficiency.

The report also sheds light on the students' capabilities in reading and understanding written instructions. Furthermore, it examines the widespread access to smartphones, revealing disparities in usage between genders and age groups.

The ASER 2023 report, titled "Beyond Basics," emphasises the educational landscape for youth in rural India, focusing on the same age group as the ASER 2017 report. The survey, conducted by the NGO Pratham Foundation in 28 districts across 26 states, gathered data on students' activities, abilities, and aspirations, with a special focus on digital device access and skills.