Children from Biswanath district sold as labourers in Arunachal; govt steps in

Biswanath, Dec 5: A deeply troubling issue has surfaced in Assam’s Biswanath district, where several children are being exploited as child labourers in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the problem is particularly prevalent among families in tea estates, where financial hardship forces parents to either abandon or sell their children in exchange for monetary gain.

Many of these children end up working in Itanagar, the capital, subjected to exploitation under harsh conditions.

Jayanta Sarma, a member of the Child Protection Committee, confirmed the grim reality, saying, "Many children from the Biswanath district are sent by their families to work as labourers in Itanagar. Once they start working under someone else, it becomes extremely difficult to rescue them."

Despite the efforts of the local authorities to raise awareness about child labour through camps in the region, the number of children being sent away remains concerning.

“We have tried organising several awareness camps, but the parents continue to send their children away to work," Sarma added.









To address this growing concern, the Assam government has stepped in with a significant initiative under the Mission Vatsalya scheme.

The Department of Women and Child Development has announced plans to establish a children's home in Petulibari, Biswanath district, with an investment of ₹1.5 crore.





The facility is set to provide a safe and secure environment for vulnerable children who have been rescued from exploitation.

During the foundation-laying ceremony for the children’s home, legislator Pramod Borthakur, the chief guest, expressed hope for the future of these children.

“This is a huge project under the Mission Vatsalya scheme by the government. I have been informed that the construction of this children's care centre will be completed within six months. Once operational, it will provide shelter, food, and justice to the children who have been exploited,” he said.

The children’s home will offer a place of refuge for those rescued from the clutches of child labour and exploitation, ensuring they receive proper care and rehabilitation.

The initiative is part of the state government’s broader commitment to safeguard the rights of children and provide them with the opportunity to lead a dignified life.

The children's home is a positive step, but a broader approach is needed to tackle the root causes of child exploitation in the district.