Child trafficking victim sold for Rs, 30,000 in Mangaldoi; Police arrest 3 accused

Mangaldoi, July 26: Darrang Police arrested three people, two from Mangaldoi, Gerimari and one from Salbari, Abhayapuri in connection with the trafficking of a two-and-half-year-old male child on Thursday. The child was rescued and kept in the One Stop Centre in Mangaldoi earlier on Wednesday.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Sub Inspector Takar Pegu, Investigating Police Officer said, “The investigation commenced on the basis of a complaint from the District Child Protection Unit, Darrang that, Nayanjyoti Kashyap a native of Kalaigaon in Udalguri district and presently staying in a rented house at Gerimari village sold one of his four step-children. Police picked up the accused who is a hotel boy and during interrogation, he confessed before police that he sold the child to one Parimal Mandal of Salbari area against an amount of Rs 30,000 with the help of one of his relatives Parimal Roy”

Subsequently, the childless Mandal family from Salbari took the child from Mangaldai on July 5. Based on the statement of the accused, police rescued the child on Wednesday. Later, police arrested the three accused involved and registered a case (No 194 /24) in this connection.

On Thursday all three accused persons were remanded to judicial custody through the court. Meanwhile, today the child was produced before the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Darrang, to decide the child's best interest. However, the decision of the CWC was not available till the filing of this report.

It may be mentioned here that Nayanjyoti eloped with the mother of the unfortunate child who hails from Dibrugarh following their relationship through social media. The mother brought the child along with his two siblings while the third sibling was left with his maternal grandmother, said the police.