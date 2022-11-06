Child trafficking cases rise in Udalguri; Police launch rescue operation

Guwahati, Nov 6: The district of Udalguri in Assam has recently witnessed a sharp spike in cases related to child trafficking. In a bizarre incident, a 15-year-old minor has recently given birth to a child, and similarly, a pregnant minor has been admitted to a hospital recently for the same cause.

As per inputs received by The Assam Tribune, there are allegations of spike in "anti-social" activities in Dimakuchi Rhino Resort of the district, which is certainly concerning.

Reacting to the development, Child Rights Activist and Utsah Founder Miguel Das said, "A long yet fruitful day as my colleague and I travelled with Hon'ble Assam DGP, to assess the child trafficking scenario in Udalguri and Tamulpur Districts."

He added, "Both these districts, under their respective SPs, Supriya Das and Pankaj Yadav, have been focussing on the rescue and restoration of trafficked children who are sold in Arunachal Pradesh."

"The DG interacted with rescued victims, their families, and community leaders", he further wrote, taking to his social media.

It may be mentioned that, The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MOWCD) was constituted with the prime intention of addressing gaps in State action for women and children for promoting Inter-Ministerial and Inter-Sectoral Convergence to create gender equitable and child-centered legislation, policies and programmes.

Also, the Social Welfare Department, Government of Assam aims at Welfare activities for the Women and Child development as well as social awareness of the problems faced by the Children, Women, Physically Challenged persons, Welfare of Transgender community and Elderly Person's recognition of their genuine needs.

Interestingly, the role of government and concerned police authorities turn crucial in times as this. Locals hope for a solution to the long-prevailing problem of child trafficking in Udalguri.