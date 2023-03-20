Child marriage to be completely eradicated from Assam by 2026: Himanta

Guwahati, March 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking at the ongoing State Assembly, said that child marriage will be eradicated from Assam completely by the year 2026.

The minister further informed that a new Act against Child Marriage will be brought and a notification has been issued to empanel all gram panchayat secretaries in Assam as the child marriage prevention officers who will ensure the prohibition of child marriages, the protection of the victims as well as prosecution of the offenders by lodging First Information Reports.

Assam government on Thursday launched the ‘Mission for Prevention of Child Marriage’ in the state with a budget allocation of Rs 200 crore. The decision of the Assam government comes in the wake of thousands of arrests over child marriages in the state.

He further reiterated that whoever is involved in child marriage will face action under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the drive against child marriage will continue. “As per categories of offences, the police are duty bound to arrest those involved in child marriage under the POCSO act. If a girl attains motherhood below the eligible age, then those involved in the marriage including the husband will be booked,” said Sarma.