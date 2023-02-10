Child marriage prevention initiative 'Sankalp' launched in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Feb 10: Sankalp, an initiative to prevent child marriage in Hailakandi district was launched at ICMC High School at Boalipar in Hailakandi district. The project was initiated by the Piramal Foundation in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit of Hailakandi and NSS Unit of SS College.

The project was launched by Assistant Commissioner Sari L. Lungthau. In her speech, she emphasized women’s empowerment and the equal role of male and female in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yagneswar Deb of SS college emphasized on right knowledge about child marriage. Syed Jalal Uddin, District Child Protection Officer explained various schemes for child marriage victims, acts, legal action for offenders, etc. In her speech, District lead of Piramal Foundation Mousumi Roy explained about ill effects of child marriage on education and health. Head Master, ICMC High School Mahmud Ali Laskar was also present on the occasion.

The project aims to eradicate and prevent child marriage in the Hailakandi district and empower every citizen with information and knowledge about child marriage, an official of the Foundation informed. As per data by the Chairman of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, from April to December 2022 altogether 1774 child marriage cases were reported in Hailakandi district, and as per data of NFHS5 (2019-20) in Hailakandi district 30.9% of women are married before 18 years.

The launch event was hosted by Dibakar Borah and Kangkita Laskar on behalf Piramal Foundation.