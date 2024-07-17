Child marriage foiled in Assam’s Tamulpur

Guwahati. July 17: Amidst the Assam government’s commitment to curbing child marriage, members of an NGO and a team of police personnel thwarted the marriage of an underage girl in Assam’s Tamulpur district on Sunday.

According to initial information, the wedding was about to take place at Deusunga village under Goreswar Police Station, where one Rahim Ali had arranged his daughter’s marriage ceremony with one Saidul Ali (27) of Kamrup district.

All the arrangements were made for the wedding ceremony, and the guests assembled at Rahim’s residence, however, the unexpected arrival of police triggered panic at the venue.

It is learned that the Assam Centre for Rural Development, an NGO, received information about the marriage of an underage child and alerted Kabita Phancho, the assistant commissioner of Tamulpur district, who then arrived at the wedding venue along with police personnel and prevented the illegal marriage.

The age of the girl was found to be 16 years from the original age-proof certificate collected from her school by the NGO.

It has come to the fore that the guardian of the girl collected a fake birth certificate on July 8, showing her age to be 18 years.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two people, identified as Nazmul Ali and Kamal Darjee, on charges of preparing a fake birth certificate for the girl. However, the father of the girl managed to flee from his residence after the arrival of the police.